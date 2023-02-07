RZE HexEdge titanium multitool from $29

If you are searching for a versatile small compact tool that can be carried in your pocket for everyday use. You may be interested in the new RZE HexEdge titanium multitool launched by Kickstarter this month which has already raised over $30,000 thanks to nearly 600 backers with still 23 days remaining. Weighing just 55 g the titanium multitool features a microblade and is a perfect EDC carry. Measuring approximately 62 mm in length when closed and having a thickness of just 13 mm the multitool features a reversible belt clip and is available in a couple of different colours depending on your preference.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $34 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“RZE’s expansion into functional adventure gear continues with the introduction of the HexEdge MB. Inspired by our community, driven by our passion to produce tough and reliable kit, and designed with the support of industry experts with decades of knife manufacturing experience, we’ve built a diminutive knife to put giant utility in your fifth pocket.”

RZE HexEdge titanium multitool

“We selected D2 as the blade steel for its excellent edge retention so that you can spend more time cutting and less time sharpening. While tool grade D2 tends to patina over time, we’ve coated it with titanium nitride to minimise corrosion, increase scratch resistance and reduce light reflections that can draw unwanted attention. D2 steel also offers an excellent value proposition without compromising on the quality and utility you have come to expect from RZE. We want adventurers to add it to their EDC, use it, or lose it on your next adventure without breaking the bank.”

If the RZE HexEdge campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the RZE HexEdge titanium multitool project play the promotional video below.

“The HexEdge MB is adventure ready and can be safely carried with its reversible clip, a lanyard, or on a keyring. Deploy your trusty companion with the flick of a finger on the buttery front flip mechanism, or use the handy pry bar at the end of your beast of a day to crack open a cold one – you’ll be itching for an excuse to use this fidget monster.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the titanium multitool, jump over to the official RZE HexEdge crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals