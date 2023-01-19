EDC Monster titanium multitool hits Kickstarter

The engineers and designers at EDC Monster have created a new titanium multitool which they have launched by Kickstarter this month to raise the required funds needed to take the design from concept into production. Constructed from Gr5 Titanium and featuring a variety of useful tools including a graphite forever pen and S2 Alloy Steel screwdriver bits.

The EDC multitool weighs 85 g and measures 14.2 cm in length. Early bird pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $129 or £105 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We’re EDC MONSTER TEAM. We design and make premium quality EDC tools. This is our 3rd Kickstarter project, and this time around we’re doing something a bit different. A multitool bar that is like no other. As any other of our products, this pry bar also made of titanium, CNC machined, Titanium is lightweight, durable, and resistant to corrosion. Making it the perfect material for a strong, reliable, and long-lasting EDC tool. ”

Titanium EDC multitool

This pry bar weighs only 75 grams without any sacrifices made to the massive functionality or durability or size. Whether you put this pry bar in your pocket or hang it from your belt or back bag, you won’t notice this EDC tool as its extreme lightweight. But it is always “ready to go” when you need it. Combines an everlasting pen, pry bar, nail puller, a bottle opener, a hexagonal wrench, and a screwdriver, which brings you great convenience. Whether the job is prying open jars to removing nails or get your parcel open, this pry bar will get the job done.”

If the EDC Monster crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the EDC Monster titanium multitool project view the promotional video below.

This design can hold bits and pen securely in place, ensuring that they stay in place and do not wobbly while using, but also very easy to get it out from the slot when using. All the connection part is magnetic, it makes the whole loading process quick and interesting. The video blew also shows the action of how to use it.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the titanium multitool, jump over to the official EDC Monster crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





