GIRO aluminum designer ballpoint pen

Los Angeles based design studio ENSSO has created a new unique designer ballpoint pen that is capable of accepting all Parker style refills and features a CNC machined aluminum casing with a unique twist mechanism. The GIRO ballpoint pen has been specifically designed for “writing pleasure” say its designers who tailored the shape for an ergonomic fit while in the hand and stylish lines.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $49 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Length: 122 mm / 4.8 in

Diameter: 13.75 mm / 0.54 in

Diameter at grip: 11.50 mm / 0.45 in

Weight with refill included: 26.5 g / 0.95 oz

“Our new GIRO ballpoint pen is an evolution of our classic design launched two years ago. All components in this edition have been refined for the best writing experience. This pen is designed to accept all Parker-style refills and features a novel twist mechanism that offers a fun and quick operation. Solid blocks of space-grade aluminum are CNC-machined and anodized in matte black. The whole pen has a circular micro-texture for better grip and aesthetics. The pen also features a PVD-coated solid stainless steel clip and comes equipped with a German-made Schmidt easyFlow 9000 black ink refill.”

With the assumption that the GIRO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the GIRO designer ballpoint pen project view the promotional video below.

“Our company was founded in 2014 and for the last 8 years, we have created exceptional writing instruments. We have successfully launched and completed 12 Kickstarter projects with happy backers all around the globe. Through these years we have developed a very solid network of suppliers which we absolutely trust. We designed and prototyped the new GIRO ballpoint pen for the last 6 months and with your support, it is ready to go into production. We do not anticipate any problems and are confident that rewards will be shipped on time. We really appreciate your trust and thank you very much for your continued support.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the designer ballpoint pen, jump over to the official GIRO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

