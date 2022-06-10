Pentamill 5 axis desktop CNC machine hits Kickstarter

Makers and hobbyists searching for a five axis desktop CNC machine might be interested in the Pentamill a new milling machine launched by a Kickstarter offering precise five axis machining at an affordable price.

“Its pocket size makes it the best workbench tool you can have at home or in your small garage, but its size doesn’t take anything from the power it is capable of delivering, In fact, with a robust aluminium structure, hybrid stepper motors and a powerful 2.2 KW horizontal spindle, the PENTAMILL cuts through aluminium, wood and other materials like you would cut through a piece of butter! With it’s 2.2 KW spindle, the PENTAMILL does not have any problem machining aluminium blocks and no precision is lost during the process ! Here are some examples of how effective the PENTAMILL is at machining aluminium.”

If the Pentamill crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April2023. To learn more about the Pentamill 5 axis desktop CNC machine project play the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $9588 or £7102 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The PENTAMILL is currently running with mach 3 and 4 command software, you can find many simple tutorials on Youtube, machining has never been this easy ! The PENTAMILL can adapt to any of your projects, but due to its pocket size, this machine is great for Maker-spaces, schools, startups and for home projects. Small companies too can definitely find utility in this 5 axis machine, machining your prototypes.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the 5 axis desktop CNC machine, jump over to the official Pentamill crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

