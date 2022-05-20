Makers and hobbyists looking for a compact versatile welder and cutter for their workshop or business may be interested in a new piece of kit launched by YesWelder in the form of the Firstess CT2050. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $750,000 thanks to over 600 backers with still 59 days remaining.

New features of the welder and cutter include the ability to AC TIG for welding aluminum (1/25‘’ / 1mm – 1’’/25mm), Pulse TIG for the most awkward of welding angles, built-in air compressor for maximum portability, doubled cutting thickness (1’’/25mm), 96-265V wide voltage range for smooth welding and 100% duty cycle for continuous welding.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $999 or £803 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing the 7-in-1 YesWelder Firstess CT2050. Combining the most powerful welding and cutting tools into an easy-to-use professional machine, the CT2050 is a workhorse, allowing you to cycle through AC/DC TIG, AC/DC Pulse TIG, Stick Welding, Plasma Cutting, and more at the tap of a button. It’s a compact and versatile machine. Designed to help you break through your welding barriers, and unlock new levels of skill, power, and creativity.”

Welder and cutter

With the assumption that the YesWelder Firstess CT2050 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the YesWelder Firstess CT2050 welder and cutter project play the promotional video below.

“We are YesWelder. We’ve been putting industrial-grade technologies into smart, user-friendly welders for the last 15 years. Last year we gave you the MP200 — a 5-in-1 machine that included MIG, DC TIG, Stick Welding and Plasma Cutter in one portable package, so that users no longer needed multiple machines for their welding projects.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the welder and cutter, jump over to the official YesWelder Firstess CT2050 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals