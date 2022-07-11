Kingsmith WR1 rowing machine folding, compact water rower

If you have used any professional rowing machine you will know how amazing they are at giving you a full body workout, although most will take up large areas of your living space even when tilted on their end and wheeled into a corner. The Kingsmith WR1 is a unique water rower that can be folded providing a compact rowing machine that can be stored out of sight. Launched via Indiegogo and thanks to over 150 backers the campaign has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 25 days remaining.

Compact Water Rower

– 90% muscles engaged which entails 2X more muscles than biking or running

– Burn up to 200cal per 20-min workout

– Multi-functional movement & stretching

– The footprint is 20% of the normal water rower

– Aesthetically pleasing wood body

– Monitor and APP equipped

– Lite No-impact exercise

– Meditative water sound

– Full refund guarantee

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $499 or £415 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The Kingsmith’s patented 3-fold rower offers you a great opportunity to enjoy the soul-enriching exercise of rowing comfortably at home. This exquisitely designed 3-fold rower takes care of most challenges facing the currently available rowers, especially the bulkiness and weight of the current rowers thus letting you enjoy the rowing experience anytime, anywhere.

From Kingsmith launched the successful Walkingpad R1 campaign in 2019, which comes with the reinvented rowing machine, integrated with the latest innovations to bring you the most advanced in-home and compact rower guaranteed to revolutionize your exercise experience!”

If the Kingsmith WR1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 23 to. To learn more about the Kingsmith WR1 compact water rower project view the promotional video below.

“What most people don’t know is that rowing is even ahead of other common exercise methods, such as running, cycling, and doing cardio on the elliptical machine, especially for upper muscles that are often neglected. While designing the Kingsmith water rower, we noticed that one of the biggest concerns is its size. We also saw a lot of complaints about rowers being dumped away in the garage or in the basement eating dust; To change that situation, we re-designed this rower for users to exercise anytime, anywhere! “

“This machine is built to last and also provide you with the best rowing experience just like you would enjoy in the water, we re-designed the rower from toe to toe by adapting the following technologies”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the compact water rower, jump over to the official Kingsmith WR1 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

