Versatile Japanese aluminum anhydrous cooking pot

If you are searching for a lightweight versatile aluminum alloy Japanese anhydrous cooking pot. Anhydrous cooking does not require water to be added to the pot and relies on the water contained in the food itself, providing a much more healthy nutritious meal. You may be interested in a new versatile design made in Higashiosaka-shi, Japan. The cooking pot can be used at home or on your next adventure outdoors and provides 8 different ways to cook.

Anhydrous cooking pot

“It is worth mentioning that this pot is made using our original metal spinning technology (which is the origin of plastic manufacturing) that other manufacturers do not have. For that reason, it is extremely lightly finished. Anhydrous cooking pots are grabbing the attention of increasing health conscious individuals.

The pot is very durable and light that is made by spinning a high-density wrought aluminum alloy material (6 mm) which is corrosion-resistant and intended for ships and vehicles. Wrought aluminum alloy material is unlike aluminum castings in the sense that pinhole defects do not outbreak during the manufacturing process, so there is a nice smoothness on the inner surface of the pot.”

The pot is very durable and light that is made by spinning a high-density wrought aluminum alloy material (6 mm) which is corrosion-resistant and intended for ships and vehicles.

