Biolite USB rechargeable outdoor camping lantern with modes, colors and more

Biolite the camping lantern specialists have created a rechargeable outdoor light perfect for your camping adventures in the form of the AlpenGlow 500. Equipped with a number of different modes that allow it to act like a candle gently flickering in the wind as well as both warm and cool lighting that can also be dimmed when needed. The camping lantern also features ChromaReal LED technology allowing it to be set to any color, perfectly matching your mood and setting.

Priced at $80 the AlpenGlow 500 is a 500 lumens camping light that is capable of running for up to 5 hours at high power on a single charge or a massive 200 hours on low power. If 500 lm is a little too much light for your needs, Biolite also offer a AlpenGlow 250 camping lantern priced at $60 as well as offering discounted bundles if you need more than one. Check out the quick introductory video below to learn more about the USB lanterns inspired by nature.

Rechargeable USB camping lantern

” Featuring high-efficiency ChromaReal LED technology, accurately render the colors in your environment with the glow of warm natural light. Feeling more aurora borealis? Shake the camping lantern for an instant rotation of mesmerizing color. Offering both ambient and task-based light, AlpenGlow 500 is ready for the backyard or the backcountry. ChromaReal LEDs emit broad spectrum light to render accurate colors in lowlight conditions. Very useful for nighttime cooking.”

Features of the Biolite 500 camping lantern :

– 500 lumens, runs for 5h HI & 200h LO

– 6400 mAh rechargeable battery

– IPX4 rating can withstand rain and splashing

– Shake to access special lighting modes

– ChromaReal LEDs create true tones at night

– USB-out charges devices or runs BioLite SiteLights

– Single or blended color modes

– Modes: Cool & Warm White (Dimmable), Candle Flicker, Single Color, Multicolor, and Cycling Color

Source : Biolite

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals