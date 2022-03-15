MetMo Driver a unique precision engineered ratchet screwdriver

Most screwdrivers are designed to carry out a single function and are normally a standard metal tip with a plastic handle. If you are looking for something a little more engineered you should deftly check out MetMo Driver. A precision engineered compact ratchet screwdriver which has been designed to “bring an icon of engineering into the 21st-century” say its creators.

MetMo Driver is a hybrid of the hand braces of old (the pre-cursors to electric drills) and modern ratchet screwdrivers. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $134 or £99 (depending on current exchange rates).

MetMo Driver ratchet screwdriver

“Made for designers, engineers, thinkers, and anyone who wants to just take a moment to focus, relieve stress or just play around. MetMo Driver is both a powerful and versatile tool and amazingly fun to fiddle with! Not since the mid 20th Century have we seen a design like MetMo Driver. A piece of engineering history re-imagined for the modern day. MetMo Driver is both a fidget toy and tool, keeping you satisfied for hours on end either fiddling with it or using it to drive to the centre of the Earth.”

If the MetMo Driver crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the MetMo Driver ratchet screwdriver project watch the promotional video below.

“Like a Swiss watch, each component interlocks perfectly so you can enjoy the endless motion of MetMo Driver’s moving parts. We set out to infuse our signature MetMo satisfaction with one of the most well used tools in existence, the humble screwdriver. We were fascinated by Conrad Baumann’s ratchet driver from the 1950’s and its mesmerising exposed ratchet mechanism, so we set to work to create the most powerful and compact driver in existence and, while we’re at it, inject some MetMo satisfaction at every opportunity.”

“MetMo Driver is a tool you won’t want to hide away in your tool box! Designed to be fiddled with, each rotation and click has been meticulously crafted to give you maximum satisfaction, even just sat at your desk. Simply rotating the chuck is huuuuuuugely satisfying. The weight feels reassuring in your hand and you know that if you do ever need to drive something in, MetMo Driver is there for the job.”

Source : Kickstarter

