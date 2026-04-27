Unlock the Full Power of Your Apple TV: The Features You’re Still Overlooking

Apple TV is more than just a streaming device; it’s a powerful and versatile hub designed to elevate your entertainment experience. While many users are familiar with its basic functions, Apple TV is packed with hidden features that can transform how you interact with your device. By uncovering these lesser-known tools, you can streamline navigation, personalize settings, and maximize the value of your Apple TV. In the video below, HotshotTek explores some of the most impactful features that can enhance your viewing experience.

Streamline Text Input with Keyboard Customization

Typing on Apple TV doesn’t have to be a frustrating experience. The device offers several ways to simplify text input, making tasks like entering passwords, searching for content, or typing URLs much easier. You can switch to a grid-style keyboard for faster navigation or pair your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch via iCloud to use them as a keyboard. Additionally, allowing dictation allows you to input text using your voice, saving time and effort. These options ensure that text entry is seamless and efficient, no matter the task.

Maximize Your Remote Control’s Potential

The Apple TV remote is more than just a simple navigation tool, it’s a multifunctional device with features that can significantly improve your user experience. Here’s how you can make the most of it:

Use long presses or double taps to quickly switch between apps, navigate menus, or return to the home screen.

or to quickly switch between apps, navigate menus, or return to the home screen. If your remote becomes unresponsive, perform a soft reboot to resolve minor issues without disrupting your viewing.

to resolve minor issues without disrupting your viewing. Turn your iPhone or iPad into a backup remote through the Control Center for added convenience.

through the Control Center for added convenience. For newer models, the “Find Remote” feature helps you locate a misplaced remote effortlessly.

By mastering these functions, you can navigate your Apple TV with greater ease and efficiency.

Personalize Viewing with Profile Management

Apple TV’s support for multiple user profiles ensures a tailored experience for every household member. This feature allows you to customize app layouts, preferences and recommendations for each user.

Create individual profiles to keep content suggestions and settings personalized.

to keep content suggestions and settings personalized. Disable profile selection on wake for single-user households , streamlining the startup process.

, streamlining the startup process. Set up profiles without an Apple ID for children, making sure a safe and age-appropriate viewing environment.

With profile management, Apple TV adapts to the unique needs of your household, making it a more inclusive and personalized device.

Multitask with Picture-in-Picture Mode

Apple TV’s Picture-in-Picture mode is a multitasking feature that allows you to watch two videos simultaneously. This is particularly useful for following live events, tutorials, or sports while enjoying other content. You can adjust the audio to focus on one video while keeping the other in view and the secondary display can be moved or closed as needed. This feature enhances productivity and entertainment, giving you more control over your viewing experience.

Fine-Tune Audio and Video Settings

Customizing your Apple TV’s audio and video settings can significantly enhance your viewing experience.

Set your default audio output to AirPlay-compatible devices , such as HomePods or Sonos speakers, for immersive sound quality.

, such as HomePods or Sonos speakers, for immersive sound quality. Use your iPhone’s Face ID hardware to calibrate your TV’s colors, especially if your display doesn’t support Dolby Vision.

These adjustments ensure that your Apple TV delivers optimal sound and picture quality, tailored to your preferences and equipment.

Make Navigation Easier with Accessibility Tools

Apple TV’s accessibility features are designed to make navigation more user-friendly for everyone.

Enable light sensitivity to dim the screen beyond your TV’s settings, reducing eye strain in low-light environments.

to dim the screen beyond your TV’s settings, reducing eye strain in low-light environments. Customize accessibility shortcuts for quick access to features like VoiceOver or Zoom.

These tools ensure that Apple TV remains inclusive and accessible, catering to a wide range of user needs.

Keep Content Safe with Parental Controls

For families, Apple TV’s parental controls provide a secure and worry-free viewing environment.

Lock specific apps and restrict content based on age ratings to ensure children only access appropriate material.

to ensure children only access appropriate material. Require a passcode for purchases to prevent unauthorized transactions.

to prevent unauthorized transactions. Quickly bypass restrictions using your iPhone for added convenience without compromising security.

These features give parents peace of mind while allowing children to enjoy a safe and tailored entertainment experience.

Customize Your Screen Savers

Apple TV’s aerial screen savers are visually stunning, but you can take customization a step further. Choose specific categories, such as cities, landscapes, or underwater scenes, and hide those you don’t want to see. This level of personalization ensures that your screen savers reflect your preferences and add a unique touch to your Apple TV.

Expand Content Access with VPN Support

Apple TV supports VPN integration, allowing you to access region-specific content with ease. By installing third-party VPN apps from the Apple TV App Store, you can unlock programming from different regions. This feature is particularly beneficial for international travelers or users who want to explore a broader range of content. VPN support ensures that your Apple TV remains versatile and adaptable, no matter where you are.

Explore Miscellaneous Features for a Personalized Experience

Apple TV offers several additional features that enhance personalization and usability:

Rename “Apple TV Plus” to “Apple TV” for a cleaner interface in the latest tvOS update.

in the latest tvOS update. Use the remote’s trackpad to explore 3D effects on app icons, adding a layer of interactivity.

on app icons, adding a layer of interactivity. Set custom wallpapers featuring personal photos or themed visuals to make your device uniquely yours.

These small but impactful features allow you to tailor your Apple TV to your preferences, creating a more enjoyable and personalized experience.

By exploring and using these hidden features, you can unlock the full potential of your Apple TV. From simplifying text input and mastering remote control tricks to fine-tuning audio and video settings, these tools are designed to enhance convenience, personalization and functionality. Take the time to experiment with these options and you’ll discover a more tailored and enjoyable entertainment experience.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



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