iOS 18.6 Beta 3: Everything You Need to Know

Apple has officially rolled out iOS 18.6 Beta 3, a release designed to refine performance, enhance compliance with global regulations, and introduce subtle yet impactful features. For users with iOS 18-compatible devices, this update delivers improved connectivity, optimized system efficiency, and a glimpse into the evolving Apple ecosystem. Below is a detailed exploration of what this beta version offers in a new video from Zollotech.

Compatibility and Update Overview

iOS 18.6 Beta 3 is compatible with all devices running iOS 18, making sure a seamless upgrade path for users already on this operating system. The update is relatively compact, with a download size of 872.4 MB on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and it carries the build number 22G5073B. By installing this update, users can keep their devices current with the latest features, bug fixes, and performance enhancements.

For those enrolled in the beta program, the update can be accessed through the Software Update section in the Settings app. Apple continues to prioritize accessibility and ease of installation, making sure that even beta versions are straightforward to download and install.

Notable Features and Changes

This beta introduces a range of updates aimed at improving the overall user experience. Key highlights include:

Modem Firmware Update: The updated modem firmware enhances network connectivity, offering faster and more reliable communication. This improvement is particularly beneficial for users in areas with inconsistent network coverage.

The updated modem firmware enhances network connectivity, offering faster and more reliable communication. This improvement is particularly beneficial for users in areas with inconsistent network coverage. Third-Party App Store Integration: In compliance with European Union regulations, Apple has streamlined the process for installing third-party app stores. This marks a significant shift in Apple’s ecosystem, providing users with greater flexibility while maintaining security standards.

In compliance with European Union regulations, Apple has streamlined the process for installing third-party app stores. This marks a significant shift in Apple’s ecosystem, providing users with greater flexibility while maintaining security standards. Enhanced AirTags Tracking: Updates to AirTags improve tracking accuracy and extend battery life, making them more dependable for locating personal items such as keys, wallets, or luggage.

Updates to AirTags improve tracking accuracy and extend battery life, making them more dependable for locating personal items such as keys, wallets, or luggage. Apple Car Key 4.0: The latest version of Apple Car Key introduces faster and more efficient access to compatible vehicles, enhancing convenience for users who rely on this feature for their daily commutes.

While these updates are noteworthy, the rollout of Apple Intelligence in China remains incomplete. However, this beta lays the groundwork for future AI-driven features, underscoring Apple’s commitment to expanding its global capabilities and adapting to regional requirements.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

System stability and performance optimization are central to iOS 18.6 Beta 3. Users can expect smoother animations, reduced micro-stutters, and an overall more responsive experience, particularly on newer devices. Despite these improvements, some issues persist:

Wallpaper Dimming Bug: Although this issue has been mitigated in the current beta, it has not been fully resolved. Users may still notice occasional dimming of wallpapers under specific conditions.

Although this issue has been mitigated in the current beta, it has not been fully resolved. Users may still notice occasional dimming of wallpapers under specific conditions. HealthKit Workaround: A known issue affecting HealthKit functionality has been documented. Apple has provided a temporary workaround for users encountering this problem, making sure minimal disruption to health tracking features.

These refinements contribute to a more polished experience, making the update a valuable addition for developers and early adopters participating in the beta program.

Battery Performance and Benchmark Results

Battery optimization remains a key focus in iOS 18.6 Beta 3. Users have reported screen-on times ranging from 9 to 11 hours, reflecting solid battery performance across various use cases. This improvement is particularly noticeable during resource-intensive tasks such as gaming or video streaming.

Benchmark results for the iPhone 16 Pro Max further highlight the system’s efficiency. The device achieves scores of 3515 (single-core) and 8635 (multi-core), showcasing enhanced power management and processing capabilities. These metrics indicate that Apple continues to prioritize both performance and energy efficiency in its software updates.

What’s Next?

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to release iOS 18.6 Beta 4 in the coming weeks, with a public rollout of iOS 18.6 anticipated by the end of July 2025. This timeline aligns with Apple’s consistent update schedule, making sure users receive timely enhancements and fixes.

Additionally, the iOS 26 public beta is on the horizon, with a full release projected for mid-September. This upcoming version is expected to introduce a host of new features and improvements, offering a glimpse into Apple’s long-term vision for its operating systems. Developers and enthusiasts alike can look forward to exploring these advancements as Apple continues to innovate and refine its ecosystem.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



