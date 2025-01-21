iOS 18.3 Beta 3: Did Apple FINALLY Fix It?

Last week Apple released iOS 18.3 Beta 3, an update that focuses on enhancing performance, squashing bugs, and introducing minor feature improvements to refine your overall iOS experience. While this update may not bring groundbreaking innovations to the table, it demonstrates Apple’s commitment to addressing user feedback and providing a more stable and polished operating system. With the public release expected in early February 2025, iOS 18.3 aims to deliver a smoother and more reliable user experience.

Performance Improvements: Tackling Glitches and Boosting Speed

iOS 18.3 Beta 3 brings a sigh of relief for users who have been grappling with performance issues in previous versions. Apple has addressed several recurring problems, such as screen freezing and inconsistencies in dark mode icons, ensuring a more seamless user experience. Benchmark tests reveal notable improvements in both single-core and multi-core performance, translating to smoother multitasking and better handling of resource-intensive applications. While these enhancements are welcome, it’s important to note that battery life remains largely unchanged, leaving room for further optimization in future updates.

Subtle Yet Impactful Feature Updates

Although iOS 18.3 Beta 3 may not introduce a wealth of new features, it brings a handful of small but meaningful changes across various apps and functionalities. These updates collectively enhance usability and address long-standing user feedback:

Messages App: The introduction of a new button for Gen Emoji creation simplifies the process of customizing emojis, making it easier for users to personalize their chats and express themselves more creatively.

The introduction of a new button for Gen Emoji creation simplifies the process of customizing emojis, making it easier for users to personalize their chats and express themselves more creatively. Screenshot Cropping for PDFs: Apple has implemented a privacy-focused warning that alerts users when cropped content may still be visible in certain apps, helping them stay more aware of potential data exposure and take necessary precautions.

Apple has implemented a privacy-focused warning that alerts users when cropped content may still be visible in certain apps, helping them stay more aware of potential data exposure and take necessary precautions. Notifications: Summarized notifications have been disabled for specific apps like Shazam, with notification settings updated accordingly to provide a more streamlined and focused notification experience.

Summarized notifications have been disabled for specific apps like Shazam, with notification settings updated accordingly to provide a more streamlined and focused notification experience. Camera Settings: The “AE/AF Lock” feature has been renamed to “Lock Focus and Exposure,” offering clearer terminology for users. Additionally, the Clean Preview option now includes a detailed description, enhancing usability and making it easier for users to understand its functionality.

The “AE/AF Lock” feature has been renamed to “Lock Focus and Exposure,” offering clearer terminology for users. Additionally, the Clean Preview option now includes a detailed description, enhancing usability and making it easier for users to understand its functionality. Calculator App: The ability to calculate over previous results has been reintroduced, streamlining workflows for users who rely on the app for quick calculations and improving overall efficiency.

Battery Life: Room for Improvement

Despite the notable performance gains in iOS 18.3 Beta 3, battery life remains a concern for many users. Early tests suggest that there are no significant improvements in battery performance compared to the previous Beta 2 release. If you’re hoping for extended battery life, this update may not meet your expectations. However, it’s important to keep in mind that further testing over time could reveal more insights into the update’s long-term impact on battery performance.

Anticipating the Public Release

As the development of iOS 18.3 progresses, the timeline for its public release is becoming clearer. Apple is expected to release the Release Candidate (RC) version by late January 2024, followed by the public rollout on February 3, 2024. For those who are part of the beta testing program, iOS 18.4 Beta 1 is anticipated to be available shortly after the public release, continuing Apple’s steady cycle of updates and improvements.

iOS 18.3 Beta 3 represents a step forward in refining the iOS experience, addressing key issues, and introducing subtle enhancements that improve usability. While it may not transform the operating system, it demonstrates Apple’s commitment to delivering a more stable and polished version of iOS. As the public release approaches, users can look forward to a more reliable operating system that reflects Apple’s dedication to performance and user satisfaction. However, the lack of significant battery life improvements may leave some users hoping for more in future updates.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals