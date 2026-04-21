Browser Gaming Is Heading Toward $3 Billion. Here Is Why It Is Being Taken Seriously

Browser gaming is on track to triple in market value by 2028, and the audience driving that growth is not who most people would expect. New research from Kantar, partnered with Google, puts the global HTML5 gaming market at $1 billion in 2021 and projects it will exceed $3 billion by 2028, driven by frictionless access, improved mobile browsers, and a player base that skews toward serious gamers rather than casual ones.

TL;DR Key Takeaways:

Browser gaming is on track to grow from $1 billion in 2021 to over $3 billion by 2028 , according to research commissioned by Google, representing roughly 3x growth in under a decade

, according to research commissioned by Google, representing roughly 3x growth in under a decade 65% of browser gamers already play on mobile, with 42% also playing on laptops and 33% on desktop, making it one of the most cross-device formats in gaming

already play on mobile, with 42% also playing on laptops and 33% on desktop, making it one of the most cross-device formats in gaming Serious gamers make up the core browser gaming audience, with 49% of players clocking more than seven hours of play per week

The no-download model is the key growth driver, removing the friction that stops casual players from engaging with traditional app or console gaming

Poki, the world’s largest web gaming platform, now serves 100 million monthly active players and 1 billion gameplays per month, all through a browser

The Players Are Not Who You Would Expect

The popular assumption is that browser gaming is a lightweight, low-engagement format. The Google and Kantar data challenges that directly. Of all browser gamers surveyed across the US, Brazil, and India, 89% are serious or light gamers who also play app and console titles. Serious gamers, defined as those playing more than seven hours per week, make up 49% of all browser gaming players.

The audience also skews older than most gaming formats. While the largest group overall is aged 16 to 24, the segment playing exclusively browser games is dominated by players aged 55 and above, a demographic largely unreached by console or mobile app marketing.

Cross-device behaviour is another defining trait. While 65% of browser gamers play on mobile, 42% also play on laptops and 33% on desktop. Players move between devices without friction because browser games follow them wherever they go.

What Scale Actually Looks Like

Amsterdam-based games platform Poki is the clearest real-world example of where this market has arrived. Founded in 2014 and bootstrapped throughout, Poki hosts over 1,500 curated browser games and now serves 100 million monthly active players, generating 1 billion gameplays per month, all through a browser tab.

Poki tracks device and region data, and according to Romy Halfweeg, Poki’s Business Development Manager, the biggest markets by volume are Brazil, India, Indonesia and China, with strong player bases also in the US, Germany and Japan. Mobile sits at 48% of traffic and is growing fast, expected to overtake desktop. The average session runs 22 minutes, with players trying around three games per visit.

For developers, Poki operates more like a publishing partner than a storefront. The team handles QA, user acquisition and optimisation, and offers a free playtesting tool that runs 500-player tests twice daily, showing real footage of players interacting with a game and surfacing where drop-offs happen.

Why This Is Happening Now

Three things are converging at the same time. Mobile browser technology has caught up with native apps, meaning games that required dedicated installs two or three years ago now run just as well in a phone’s browser. Research from Dentsu found that 1 in 4 gamers expects to spend less time on social media to make more time for gaming, and 1 in 5 plans to cut back on streaming TV. And the format remains genuinely accessible in a way console and mobile app gaming is not. Anyone with a browser can play, regardless of hardware, operating system, or budget.

The market has been building toward this for years. The numbers suggest it has arrived.



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