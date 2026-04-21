iPhone Ultra vs. Galaxy Z Fold 8: Should You Buy Samsung in July or Wait for Apple?

The foldable smartphone market is poised for a significant shift as Apple prepares to challenge Samsung’s dominance. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to refine its well-established formula, while Apple’s rumored iPhone Fold could mark its entry into the foldable space. This competition between two tech giants has the potential to reshape the premium foldable segment. If you’re considering which device to wait for, evaluating their differences in pricing, design, cameras, performance, battery life and software is essential to making an informed decision.

Pricing: Premium Devices, Premium Costs

Both devices are positioned as high-end offerings, reflecting their advanced technology and premium craftsmanship. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to maintain a price point of approximately $1,999, though global supply chain challenges could lead to slight increases. Apple’s iPhone Fold, on the other hand, is rumored to cost between $2,000 and $2,399, making it one of the most expensive foldables ever released.

Samsung offers a slightly more affordable option, emphasizing competitive value while maintaining premium features. In contrast, Apple justifies its higher price with a focus on design innovation and exclusive features. If budget is a deciding factor, Samsung may provide better value, but Apple’s pricing aligns with its reputation for delivering premium craftsmanship and innovative technology.

Launch Timeline: Early or Late 2024?

The timing of these releases could significantly influence your decision. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in late July 2024, continuing its tradition of annual foldable launches. Apple’s iPhone Fold, however, is rumored to debut in September 2024 alongside the iPhone 18. There is also speculation that unforeseen delays could push Apple’s foldable release as far back as 2027.

Samsung offers an earlier release, making it an attractive option for those eager to adopt the latest foldable technology. Meanwhile, Apple may take additional time to refine its product, potentially delivering a more polished and innovative device. If timing is critical, Samsung’s earlier launch may be more appealing, but Apple’s later release could offer features that justify the wait.

Design: Refinement vs. Innovation

The design philosophies of these devices highlight their distinct priorities. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to refine its established design, featuring a thicker build, an 8-inch inner display, and potential S Pen integration for enhanced productivity. Apple’s iPhone Fold, by contrast, is rumored to introduce a wider, tablet-like design with a liquid metal hinge. This hinge could eliminate the crease commonly seen in foldable displays, offering a smoother and more seamless multitasking experience.

Samsung focuses on a familiar design with productivity enhancements, appealing to those who value a proven approach. Apple, however, aims to innovate with engineering breakthroughs like a crease-free display, which could attract users seeking innovative technology. If you prioritize a tried-and-true design, Samsung may be the better choice. For those intrigued by innovation, Apple’s design could set a new standard for foldables.

Cameras: Versatility or Simplicity?

Camera capabilities are a key differentiator between these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to feature a versatile setup, including a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 3x telephoto lens. This configuration caters to photography enthusiasts who demand advanced features. Apple’s iPhone Fold, on the other hand, is rumored to include a simpler dual-camera system with 48MP main and ultrawide sensors. The potential inclusion of an under-display camera could enhance screen immersion but may compromise camera versatility.

Samsung appeals to users who prioritize advanced photography features and versatility. Apple, while offering a cleaner display design, may focus on simplicity and ease of use. Your choice will depend on whether you value innovative photography or a more immersive display experience.

Performance: Innovative Processors

Both devices are expected to deliver exceptional performance, powered by next-generation processors. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 will likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, optimized for multitasking and foldable-specific applications. Apple’s iPhone Fold is rumored to debut the A20 Pro chip, promising unmatched speed and efficiency.

Samsung is expected to excel in multitasking and foldable-specific use cases, while Apple may lead in raw performance and energy efficiency. If performance is your top priority, both devices are strong contenders, though Apple’s chip could offer a slight edge in efficiency and speed.

Battery Life: Longevity Matters

Battery life is a critical factor for foldable devices, given their larger screens and multitasking demands. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to include a 5,000mAh battery, optimized for foldable use and capable of delivering over 12 hours of usage. Apple’s iPhone Fold may feature a larger battery, but its efficiency will depend on how well it manages the power demands of its foldable display.

Samsung has a proven track record of optimizing battery performance for foldable devices, offering reliable longevity. Apple, while potentially including a larger battery, remains an unknown in terms of efficiency for foldable technology. If battery life is a concern, Samsung’s established expertise in this area could give it an edge.

Software: Experience vs. Innovation

Software is where Samsung’s experience in the foldable market truly shines. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to support multi-window apps, desktop mode and AI-powered features, delivering a polished and versatile user experience. Apple, as a newcomer to foldables, may focus on side-by-side multitasking and tighter Siri integration. The rumored inclusion of Google’s Gemini AI could further enhance usability.

Samsung offers a mature software ecosystem with advanced multitasking features, ideal for productivity-focused users. Apple, while new to the foldable space, could introduce innovative features that redefine usability. If you value a refined and proven software experience, Samsung is likely the safer choice. However, Apple’s fresh approach could bring exciting new possibilities to the foldable market.

Which Foldable Fits Your Needs?

Choosing between the iPhone Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 8 ultimately depends on your priorities. Samsung provides a reliable, refined foldable experience with advanced features and a competitive price. Apple, on the other hand, offers a fresh perspective, with potential breakthroughs like a crease-free design and innovative multitasking capabilities.

Samsung is ideal for those seeking reliability, earlier availability and a mature ecosystem. Apple appeals to users intrigued by innovation and willing to wait for a new take on foldable technology. Both devices promise to push the boundaries of what foldable smartphones can achieve, leaving you to decide which aligns best with your preferences and needs.

Check out more relevant guides from our extensive collection on the foldable phone market that you might find useful.

Source & Image Credit: Demon’s Tech



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