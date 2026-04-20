Google Pixel 11 Specs Leak: 2nm Tensor G6, MediaTek M90, and 3300-Nit M16 Display

The Google Pixel 11 series is set to strengthen its position in the highly competitive smartphone landscape. With a focus on subtle design refinements, improved hardware, and enhanced performance, the series aims to appeal to both loyal Pixel users and new customers. Comprising the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pr,o and Pixel 11 Pro XL, this lineup emphasizes meaningful upgrades rather than dramatic overhauls. But how does it stack up against competitors like Apple? Let’s explore its key features and enhancements. The video below from ZONEofTech gives us more details about the new Pixel 11.

Design: Sleeker and More Polished

The Pixel 11 series retains its signature design language while introducing refined updates that enhance its overall aesthetic and functionality.

Thinner bezels contribute to a more immersive display, maximizing screen real estate without increasing the device’s size.

The redesigned camera bar is now wider, thinner and finished in a sleek black, offering a modern and cohesive look.

These changes, while not innovative, create a polished and contemporary appearance that feels fresh yet familiar. For users who appreciate understated elegance, the Pixel 11 series strikes a balance between innovation and tradition.

Camera: Incremental Upgrades for Enhanced Photography

Photography remains a cornerstone of the Pixel series, and the Pixel 11 lineup introduces notable improvements to its camera system:

The Pro models feature a new circular telephoto lens, allowing better zoom capabilities and more versatility in capturing distant subjects.

The standard Pixel 11 retains the rectangular telephoto module, making sure consistency with previous models while maintaining quality.

Powered by the Tensor G6 chip, the series offers improved image processing, delivering sharper, more detailed photos even in challenging lighting conditions.

While the hardware changes are subtle, the enhanced software-driven image processing ensures a superior photography experience, making the Pixel 11 series a strong contender for those who prioritize camera performance.

Performance: Power Meets Efficiency

At the heart of the Pixel 11 series is the Tensor G6 chip, built on an advanced 2nm process. This innovative processor delivers a combination of power and efficiency, addressing the demands of modern smartphone users:

Improved multitasking capabilities ensure smooth performance, even with resource-intensive applications.

Enhanced energy efficiency translates to longer battery life, reducing the need for frequent charging.

The inclusion of a new MediaTek modem, replacing Samsung’s, offers faster connectivity and better power management.

These upgrades position the Pixel 11 series as a high-performing device capable of handling everything from productivity tasks to entertainment with ease.

Battery and Charging: Faster and More Convenient

Battery life and charging speed are critical factors for any smartphone and the Pixel 11 series delivers noteworthy improvements in this area:

Support for 45W fast charging significantly reduces charging time compared to the previous 30W standard.

Speculation about a removable battery, potentially included to comply with upcoming EU regulations, could add a layer of convenience for users.

These enhancements ensure that users spend less time tethered to a charger and more time enjoying their devices, making the Pixel 11 series a practical choice for those with busy lifestyles.

Security: Enhanced Protection with Titan M3

Security has always been a priority for the Pixel series and the inclusion of the Titan M3 chip reinforces this commitment. Comparable to Apple’s Secure Enclave, the Titan M3 chip offers:

Advanced protection for sensitive data, including passwords, payment information and biometric data.

Improved defenses against cyber threats, making sure a safer user experience.

For users who value privacy and data security, the Pixel 11 series provides robust safeguards to meet modern security challenges.

Pricing and Release: What You Need to Know

The Pixel 11 series is expected to launch in August 2026, with pricing designed to remain competitive in the premium smartphone market:

Pixel 11: $799

Pixel 11 Pro: $999

Pixel 11 Pro XL: $1199

At these price points, the Pixel 11 series offers a compelling combination of performance, design and security, making it a strong contender for users seeking a premium smartphone experience.

Storage: More Space Without Extra Cost

Storage capacity is another area where the Pixel 11 series could stand out. Rumors suggest that the base storage for Pro models may increase to 256GB without a corresponding price hike. If confirmed, this would provide:

Ample space for apps, photos, videos, and other data, catering to the needs of users who rely heavily on their devices.

This potential upgrade would enhance the value proposition of the Pro models, making them even more attractive to users who demand greater storage capacity without additional costs.

A Balanced and Competitive Offering

The Google Pixel 11 series focuses on refinement over reinvention, delivering meaningful upgrades across design, performance and functionality. From its sleeker aesthetic and improved camera capabilities to faster charging and enhanced security features, the Pixel 11 lineup offers a well-rounded package that caters to a wide range of user needs. While it may not introduce new innovations, the series solidifies Google’s position as a serious contender in the premium smartphone market. Whether it surpasses competitors like Apple ultimately depends on individual preferences, but the Pixel 11 series undoubtedly provides a compelling option for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich device.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.