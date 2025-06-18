Apple Confirms Battery Drain in iOS 18.6 Beta 1 and iOS 26 Beta 1.5

Apple has officially acknowledged a significant battery performance issue affecting devices running iOS 18.6 Beta 1 and iOS 26 Beta 1.5. Users of these beta versions may have noticed their devices experiencing faster-than-usual battery drain or inconsistent performance. The company has confirmed its awareness of the problem and is actively investigating the root cause to deliver a solution in upcoming updates. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us more details on the battery issues in the current betas.

Understanding the Battery Performance Problem

Beta software is inherently experimental, often containing bugs and performance inconsistencies as it undergoes testing and refinement. However, the battery-related concerns in iOS 18.6 Beta 1 and iOS 26 Beta 1.5 have drawn considerable attention due to their noticeable impact on daily device usage. Reports from users indicate that devices running these versions exhibit significantly reduced battery life, even under moderate or typical usage patterns.

This issue has raised questions about the effectiveness of battery optimization in these beta releases. While Apple has not disclosed specific details about the cause, it has reassured users that the issue is being actively addressed. For those who rely heavily on their devices throughout the day, this problem can be particularly disruptive, emphasizing the importance of staying informed about updates and potential fixes.

Apple’s Response and Investigation

Apple’s acknowledgment of the issue reflects its commitment to transparency during the beta testing process. The company has confirmed that its engineering teams are thoroughly investigating the problem and working on a resolution. Although no specific timeline has been provided, Apple has assured users that a fix will be included in future software updates.

In the interim, Apple advises affected users to monitor their device’s battery usage and install subsequent updates as soon as they become available. These updates often include critical fixes designed to improve overall performance and stability. By staying proactive, users can minimize the impact of the issue while awaiting a permanent solution.

How to Monitor and Manage Battery Performance

If you are experiencing battery issues, there are practical steps you can take to manage your device’s performance until Apple releases a fix. iOS provides built-in tools to help you track battery usage and identify apps or processes that consume excessive power. Here are some actionable steps to optimize your battery performance:

Navigate to Settings > Battery to access detailed statistics on battery usage.

> to access detailed statistics on battery usage. Identify apps or activities that are consuming the most power and consider limiting their usage.

Enable Low Power Mode to temporarily extend battery life by reducing background activity and non-essential processes.

to temporarily extend battery life by reducing background activity and non-essential processes. Turn off features like Background App Refresh and Location Services for apps that don’t require them.

and for apps that don’t require them. Reduce screen brightness or enable Auto-Brightness to conserve energy.

While these measures won’t resolve the underlying issue, they can help mitigate its effects and ensure your device remains functional until Apple provides a permanent fix.

What to Expect from Future Updates

As a beta user, your participation is crucial in helping Apple identify and resolve issues like this one. Apple relies on feedback from its beta testing community to refine its software before public release. To stay informed and prepared for potential fixes, consider the following:

Check regularly for new beta versions or official announcements from Apple regarding updates.

Install updates as soon as they become available to benefit from bug fixes and performance improvements.

Use Apple’s feedback tools to report any additional issues or observations, contributing to the development process.

Although the current battery issue may be inconvenient, it underscores the importance of beta testing in identifying and addressing potential problems before they affect a broader audience. By staying proactive, you can help ensure a smoother experience for yourself and other users in the future.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



