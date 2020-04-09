WYN Bullet vehicle survival tool lets you break windows in seconds

First responders or drivers looking for an easy way to break vehicle windows may be interested in a small pocket size device created by WynLABS based in the United States. Smaller than a pen the survival tool offers an easy to carry innovative, life-saving tool equipped with a tungsten carbide tip and patent pending direct-impact technology.

Earlybird pledges are available from $30 or roughly £25 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during August 2020. The WYN Bullet is available in either black or silveroxide finishes

“Introducing WYN Bullet – the world’s most powerful spring-loaded emergency window breaker. Its patent pending direct-impact technology delivers a powerful strike directly to a tungsten carbide tip, allowing the vehicle occupant to easily break car windows for emergency escape. In case of an emergency: press the bullet tip against the car side window. The spring-loaded internal striker will release and hammer the ultra-hard carbide tip with a powerful force and shatter tempered glass.”

“WYN Bullet is a must-have car escape/rescue tool for all safety conscious drivers. When every second matters, you can count on it to save your life, and the lives of other people. In 2017 there were 20,800 accidents related to fire or water submersion, resulting in 1,874 deaths in the US. In an accident, a car may lose all electrical power or its doors are jammed. When a car falls into the water, you only have a few seconds to escape to safety. Developed for first responders (firefighters, law enforcement and EMT) WYN Bullet is compact, powerful and efficient. When your job is to save lives, you must use the best tools!”

Source : Kickstarter

