DABA 48-in-1 multitool

If you are looking for a versatile multitool you might be interested in DABA a small compact system that combines 48 tools into one handy solution. Perfect for cyclists the pocket multitool weighs just 261g. Available in two different versions the multitool can either be equipped with 26 or 48 different tools depending on your needs. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $39 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates).

“When you ride outdoors, you need to face all kinds of road conditions all the time, and problems are inevitable. Proper bicycle tools can be useful helpers in our riding. DTool is a 48-in-one DIY bicycle repair tool, available in DTool Classic and DTool Pro.No matter what issues arise during cycling, DTool has over 40+ key features to ensure you can keep riding.”

“DTool is a portable bike repair tool suitable for all riders, You no longer need to carry a heavy tool kit, and you don’t need to worry about your bike breaking down on the road and not being able to continue riding. With only the size of a credit card and the weight of 0.575 lbs, you can easily carry it in your pocket.”

Assuming that the DABA funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the DABA multitool project check out the promotional video below.

Source : Kickstarter





