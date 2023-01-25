SoulRS heads up display for cyclists and motorbike helmets

Cyclists looking for a more convenient way to follow directions from their phone might be interested in a new heads up display specifically created for cyclists called the SoulRS. Suitable for both cycling helmets and motorcycle helmets the SoulRS is a bright display that can be positioned in front of your eyes allowing you to easily see directions and navigate more safely.

As well as providing live navigation and directions the heads up display also provides your speed, messages received, incoming calls and date & time. The SoulRS is easy to install on your existing helmet and uses a pad of strong adhesive to hold a mount that allows you to easily slide on off the display when needed. Compatible with both Apple iOS and Google Android operating systems the companion application allows you to make a connection via Bluetooth. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $119 or £97 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Your eyes need to refocus from looking at the road to something much closer up whether looking at your instruments, your navigation system, or your handlebar-mounted smartphone. The main benefit of SoulRS is that you can gaze through the display without having to readjust your eyes. The image’s focal length is chosen to reflect the typical distance at which you fix your eyes when riding. You can keep your eyes where they belong, on the road, with SoulRS.”

Heads up display for cyclists and motorbikes

SoulRS is a heads-up display that is compatible with all bike and motorbike helmets. The bright and intuitive display of SoulRS makes the screen clearly visible at all times. The screen is practically invisible. which makes the road ahead clearly visible. SouIRS directly connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, which makes it significantly easier to set up and start using.”

If the SoulRS crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the SoulRS heads up display project observe the promotional video below.

It is simple to install on a motorcycle or bicycle helmet, Utilising a pad of strong adhesive. Without causing any harm to the helmet. the mounting plate snaps onto it.This plate is connected to SoulRS, which firmly looks into position. We designed SoulRS to be compatible with the vast majority of motorcycle and bicycle helmets. We added a quick-release mechanism that makes it simple to take the unit out of your helmet or switch it between helmets. SoulRS has been tested to a speed of 70 MPH (112 KM/ H). The aerodynamic design makes SoulRS a part of the helmet.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the heads up display, jump over to the official SoulRS crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





