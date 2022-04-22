Samsung M8 Smart Monitor vs Apple Studio Display (Video)

Both Apple and Samsung launched some new monitors recently, the Apple Studio Display and the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor.

The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor comes with a 32-inch display and a 4K resolution, the Apple Studio Display comes with a 27-inch display and a 5K resolution.

Now we get to see how the new Apple Studio Display compares to the new Samsung M8 monitor in a new video from Mac Rumors.

As we can see from the video the main difference between the two devices is the pricing, the Samsung M8 Monitor retails for $699, and the Apple Studio display starts at $1,599, so it is basically double the price of the Samsung model.

The Samsung M8 monitor comes with some great features, this includes a removable web camera that easily attaches to the monitor with magnets and it comes with a privacy cover as well. It also comes with a range of other features, including the ability to function as a fully functional Samsung Smart TV.

For the everyday user, the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor appears to be the better deal of the two monitors considering it costs half the price. The Apple Studio display has the better display out of the two but it costs double the price of the Samsung model.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

