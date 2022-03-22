Apple Studio Display vs LG UltraFine 5K (Video)

The new Apple Studio Display went on sale last week, the device retails for $1,599 and we previously saw a review video of this new Apple display.

Now we get to find out how the new Apple Studio Display compares to the LG UltraFine 5K monitor in a new video from Mac Tech.

Apple previously sold the LG UltraFine 5K monitor on their website, they recently stopped doing this when their new display was launched, let’s see how the two displays compare.

It is interesting to see how the two displays compare side by side as they come with very similar specifications, the Apple display is the more expensive out of the two devices.

Apple’s new Studio Display comes with a power cable that is not removable, it is not clear as yet why Apple has done this. If there was an issue with your power cable on the display that would make it difficult to replace and you would probably have to take it to Apple.

The Apple Display starts at $1,599, although if you want the height-adjustable stand and the nano texture glass the display will cost $2,299. The LG UltraFine 5K display is no longer available to buy from Apple, it previously retailed for $1,299.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

