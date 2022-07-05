Apple Mac Studio to get three new models

The Apple Mac Studio launched back in March and now it looks like Apple is planning to launch some more versions of this new Mac.

According to a recent report, there are three new versions of the Mac Studio on the way, references to these new models gave been spotted by developer Pierre Blazquez.

Mac14,5

Mac14,6

Mac14,8 — Pierre Blazquez (@pierre_blzqz) June 30, 2022

As we can see from the tweet, these new models are listed as Mac14,5, Mac14,6, and Mac14,8 which were found within macOS.

The current Mac Studio models have the model numbers Mac13,1 and Mac13, 2, these models use the higher-end processors in the M1 range, the M1 Max and the M1 Ultra.

We suspect that these new models will use the high-end versions of the new M2 processor which have yet to be announced, these will probably be M2 Max and M2 Ultra.

We are expecting a wide range of new Macs from Apple later this year and it is possible that we may see some new processor options for the Mac Studio range.

Apple has a lot of new devices coming this year and this will be the final year that it transitions from Intel-based processors in its Macs to Apple silicon processors.

