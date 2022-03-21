Apple Studio Display gets reviewed (Video)

The new Apple Studio Display went on sale last week, the device is Apple’s latest display for the Mac and it starts at $1,499.

Now we get to find out more information about the new Apple Studio Display in an unboxing and review video from Zollotech. Let’s find out more details about’s Apple’s latest monitor.

The new Apple Studio Display is a 27-inch display, it comes with a 5K resolution of 5120 x 2280 and 218ppi, it has up to 600 nits of brightness and supports up to 1 billion colors, it also comes with True Tone.

On the front of the device, there is a 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide camera which features a 122-degree field of view, it also has an f/2.4 aperture and Apple’s Centre Stage.

The new Studio Display comes with a range of connections, this includes a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port and three USB-C ports. It also features a tilt-adjustable stand and there is an options height-adjustable stand as well.

As we can see from the video the new Studio Display will work with a wide range of Macs, it also works with the iPad Pro and the new iPad Air.

Prices for the new Studio display start at $1,4999 for the standard model, there is also the optional height-adjustable stand and optional Nano-texture glass.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals