Apple M2 MacBook Air gets reviewed (Video)

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air went on sale last Friday and now we get to find out more details about the device in a new review video.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new M2 MacBook Air and its range of features, lets’s find out more details about the device.

﻿

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is more expensive than the previous model, Apple is still selling the previous model for $999, and this new one starts at $1,199.

Whilst the new M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,199, if you go for the top model with the fastest processor, 24GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage, it costs a massive $2,499 which is a lot for a MacBook Air.

Apple also launched a new 13-inch M2-powered MacBook Pro, the design of this device did not change, it stayed the same.

We are expecting a range of new Macs from Apple later this year with some even more powerful M2 processors, probably M2 Pro and M2 Max processors.

There should be some new MacBook Pro notebooks, plus there is also a new Mac Pro and a new iMac Pro in the works. It is not clear as yet whether we will see all of these new devices this year.

We are expecting Apple to launch their new Macs sometime in either October or November along with their new macOS 13 Ventura software.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

