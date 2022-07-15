Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air goes on sale today, the device comes with the new M2 Silicon processor and pricing starts at £1,249 in the UK and $1,199 in the USA.

The device comes with an updated design, it now features a larger display than the previous model and it comes with a notch at the top for the front-facing camera.

Completely reimagined around M2, MacBook Air has a new design that is remarkably thin from every angle. With a durable, all-aluminium unibody enclosure that feels incredibly solid and is built to last, it measures just 11.3 millimetres thin, is only 2.7 pounds, and delivers an astonishing 20 percent reduction in volume from the previous generation. And with the power efficiency of M2, all of the capabilities of MacBook Air are built into a silent, fanless design. In addition to silver and space grey, MacBook Air is now available in two stunning new finishes: midnight and starlight.

Whilst the M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,199, there are a number of upgrade options, if you go for the top model with 24 GB of RAM and 2TB of storage it will cost you $2,499. You can find out more details about the new MacBook Air over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

