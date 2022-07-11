Apple M2 MacBook Air gets benchmarked

The new Apple M2 MacBook Air will go on sale this week, the device will be available from this Friday the 15th of July.

Ahead of the device going on sale, it has been benchmarked and we get to find out how this new MacBook Air performs.

The device was recently benchmarked on Geekbench; you can see the benchmark’s details in the tweet below.

The first 2022 M2 MacBook Air Geekbench 5 benchmark!https://t.co/JJQLRq5sX3 pic.twitter.com/lU4aTAKw0n — Mr. Macintosh (@ClassicII_MrMac) July 8, 2022

As we can see from the benchmark above the new M2 MacBook Air scored 1,899 on the single-core benchmark and 8,965 on the multi-core benchmark.

The previous M1 MacBook Air scores 1,706 on the single-core score and 7,420 on the multi-core score. So it looks like the new MacBook Air is around 20 percent faster than the previous generation device.

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is now available to pre-order, the device starts at $1,199 and the top model with 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage retails for $2,499.

The device will go on sale this Friday in Apple retail stores and also online, it is available to pre-order at the moment ahead of this week’s launch.

The new MacBook Air now comes in a choice of four colors, Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray and Silver.

Source Mr Macintosh, MacRumors

