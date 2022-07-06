Apple M2 MacBook Air up for pre-order this Friday

Apple has announced the launch date of its new M2 MacBook Air, the device will go on sale on Friday the 15th of July.

Pre-orders of the new M2 MacBook Air will start this Friday the 8th of July and then it will be available in Apple retail stores and online the following Friday.

Completely reimagined around M2, MacBook Air has a new design that is remarkably thin from every angle. With a durable, all-aluminum unibody enclosure that feels incredibly solid and is built to last, it measures just 11.3 millimeters thin, is only 2.7 pounds, and delivers an astonishing 20 percent reduction in volume from the previous generation. And with the power efficiency of M2, all of the capabilities of MacBook Air are built into a silent, fanless design. In addition to silver and space gray, MacBook Air is now available in two stunning new finishes: midnight and starlight.

MagSafe gives users a dedicated charging port that is easy to connect to while protecting MacBook Air when it is plugged in. MacBook Air also features two Thunderbolt ports for connecting a variety of accessories, and a 3.5 mm audio jack with support for high-impedance headphones. Additionally, the Magic Keyboard features a full-height function row with Touch ID, and a spacious, industry-leading Force Touch trackpad.

You can find out more details about the new Apple MacBook Air over at Apple’s website at the link below. The device starts at $1,199 and there are a number of upgrade options available.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals