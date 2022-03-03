Limit Kids’ Screen Time on Mobile Devices Using Wondershare Famisafe

Parents concerned about their children’s online safety, or would like to limit screen time of younger family members on phones or tablets. Should try the excellent multifunctional parental control app Famisafe, created by Wondershare.

Available on all the major operating systems such as Windows, Mac OS, iOS, Android, Chrome, and Amazon Kindle Fire, Famisafe is one of the best free apps to limit screen time and is available to try for free. Providing parents with a wealth of excellent features to help children develop healthy digital habits and more importantly keep them safe in a digital world. Famisafe can easily limit screen time on devices and control access to app, restrict phone or tablet usage near bedtime or during school time or when completing homework.

In addition to setting screen time restrictions, Famisafe allows parents to check the real-time location of their kids. And parents can even create safe areas in their neighborhood or school using the feature Geo-fences. When a child strays from certain route or leave the specific areas, parents will receive real-time alerts and notifications allowing you to take actions immediately.

Winner of several prestigious awards, Famisafe has won the Seal of Approval from The National Parenting Center, was a winner at the 2020 National Parenting Product Awards, won Honoring Excellence at the Mom’s Choice Awards end in 2021 one the “Loved by Parents Award” for Best Innovative Tech Product for Children, Made for Mums Bronze Award and was a winner at the 2021 Family Choice Awards.

How to limit screen time using Famisafe

To start limiting screen time on your children’s devices, download the free Famisafe application from App Store or Google Play Store and follow the instructions below to set limits on how much time your children can spend on their phones or the specific apps.

1. First, Create a FamiSafe account from within the app or via the website by registering your details.

2. Install FamiSafe Jr on your children’s devices such as their phone, tablet, and laptop.

3. Connect and manage all devices from the FamiSafe dashboard in the app or web portal available in any browser.

You may check the tutorial video below:

If at any time you need further assistance, the Wondershare team will be pleased to help and provide complete documentation and instructions covering each feature of the application and how they can all be used together to provide a safe environment for your children to access digital content.

Key features of Famisafe

Famisafe provides a convenient way for parents to limit screen time on iPhone and Android phones. Offering activity and usage reports, real-time location tracking, location history, browser history, YouTube app control, TikTok history, web filtering, safe searching, as well as explicit content detection and even driving reports for older children in your family with access to vehicles. Let’s take a deep dive into it.

Screen time restrictions

Monitor and track the usage of apps installed on your kid’s mobile devices by the day, week, or month. Build smart schedules to restrict the amount of time your children can spend on their devices and certain apps. Details of their usage can be obtained remotely, without the need to touch your child’s phone or tablet physically. Enabling you to gather insight into how your kids spend their time on their devices. The remote control feature also allows you to quickly and manually block their devices or specific applications.

Real-time Location Tracking

Famisafe gives parents peace of mind with real-time location tracking providing updates of their location and location history reports, which allows you to see your kids’ favorite routes to and from school as well as where they have been and how far they have wandered from home.

Geofences

Geofences enhance the real-time location tracking system even further. Create zones around your local neighborhood and receive notifications if your child enters or leaves the zones unexpectedly.

Famisafe Geofences also notify parents when kids stray from the safest route or leaves a safe zone. Providing an effective way for you to know if your child has visited unsafe places on their way to, or on their return home from school.

YouTube Control

YouTube is one of the most popular apps used on mobile devices by children of all ages, and Famisafe allows you to lock applications by age ratings or manual lockouts, removing the icon from your child’s mobile. Block entertainment applications during study times or nearer bedtime and see your children’s app usage and receive notifications when your child tries to open a restricted app.

Activity report

Famisafe activity reports allow you to monitor your children’s daily activities.

See which applications they are using the most.

Are they addicted to specific applications?

Trying to access inappropriate content on the Internet?

Installing unsafe applications onto their phone without your knowledge?

Most recently installed and uninstalled applications.

Activity reports provide details on all these areas to quickly alert you of any possible problem areas.

Web Filter

Using the Web Filter feature, parents can:

Block websites by category or content.

content. Create their own custom list of restricted websites.

Easily add exceptions to those sites your children may need for school, homework, or travel.

10 prebuilt website categories include covering violence, adult, and more.

Explicit content detection

Parents can create age-appropriate restrictions, providing a safe online environment for their children, without the need to constantly monitor their children over their shoulder.

Using Safe Search Famisafe will automatically censor search results on Android devices and will automatically enable Google and Bing save search options keeping your children safe as they browse the Internet. Storing up to 3 months of browser history that can be quickly reviewed by parents to find out which search terms are being used to find content.

By combining all the services provided by the Famisafe app, parents can avoid digital addiction and tackle any issues that may arise as their child searches the Internet or surrounding neighborhood. Allowing parents to safely teach their kids about technology and help form good digital habits that will last a lifetime.

Famisafe Pricing

Conclusion

Controlling every aspect of your children’s digital life can be very tricky and is a constant worry. Famisafe provides parents with a unique set of tools that allows you to easily limit screen time and keep an eye on kids’ Internet activity at any time. Allowing you to find that perfect balance between family life and technology. Enabling children to use the Internet safely and independently for learning while providing a foundation for them to build healthy digital habits. Famisafe allows kids to discover and explore both the digital and real world around them while fully protected by their guardians wherever they may be.

Famisafe also provides an efficient way to keep kids away from potential online risks such as cyberbullying, sexual predators, and worse. The safeguards put in place by the Famisafe team and app allow you to receive automatic alerts when inappropriate content is detected on your children’s devices—allowing you to discuss the incident with your children and warn them of any dangers and guide them to more informative and safer websites on their journey of discovery.

