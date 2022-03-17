Relee M1 cycling sports helmet with integrated camera, voice control and more

Relee has created a new sports helmet in the form of the M1 equipped with an integrated action camera, voice controls and even turn signals. Enabling cyclists to indicate to other traffic users their intentions. Launched by a Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 43 days remaining.

The Relee M1 cycling helmet is equipped with a SONY Starvis IMX CMOS sensor chip to captures its targets precisely, even in low light conditions. That combined with advance electronic image stabilization (EIS) technology allows you to record smooth and fluid video during your adventures or cycle.

Cycling helmet

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $82 or £61 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“For years, the only job a helmet did was to protect us in case of a crash. But what if a helmet could not only keep us safe but also enhance the way we travel, just like the Iron Man MK5 helmet. Now RELEE proudly presents to you the Magician M1 — a revolutionary AI sports helmet. Have you ever found yourself in a difficult situation while riding, for instance, steering with one arm while using the other to signal a turn, making an emergency stop in busy traffic, or maybe getting an incoming call while riding? These distractions can be dangerous and cause an accident.”

With the assumption that the Relee M1 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Relee M1 sports helmet project review the promotional video below.

“By simply pressing the bar-mounted remote to signal your intention to turn, you can keep both hands securely on the bars, now you can always ride smoothly and safely on the roadways! Your safety is our priority! Whenever you encounter emergencies or abrupt situations, just hit the button, the helmet-mounted brake warning lights will shine brightly to draw attention from motorists as you slow down or stop quickly.”

“Intelligent smartphone connection with both iOS & Android, you are free to pick up calls, play music or access Google Maps with simple voice commend via in-helmet mic & stereo speakers. Completely hands-free and hassle-free.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the sports helmet, jump over to the official Relee M1 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals