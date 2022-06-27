RIGEL II-H magnetic helmet light for sports enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers

Sports enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers looking for a quick way to add light to their helmets may be interested in a new flashlight and magnetic helmet light created by a team of engineers based in Salt Lake City. The RIGEL II-H magnetic light mounting solution has been specifically designed to hold your flashlight in place even when riding, skiing or motorcycling and features a lightweight design and optional accessories.

“Rigel II-H features a patent-pending magnetic coupling system that allows you to attach and detach the flashlight from your helmet with the ease of powerful neodymium magnets, making it sleek, convenient, and reliable. The helmet mount in the Rigel II-H kit is sleek, lightweight, and designed to fit your unique helmet based on our Helmet Curvature Guide (HCG). Use our HCG to measure and identify the curvature of your helmet and provide this information with your shipping details at the conclusion of the campaign.”

Magnetic helmet light

Assuming that the RIGEL II-H funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the RIGEL II-H magnetic helmet light project review the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $85 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Rigel II-H maintains directional accuracy (i.e. self-zeroing), so your flashlight returns to the same direction every time you stick it to your helmet. Helmet lights have been used for a while now to help riders see in low light, but what if their helmet light could be used for so much more? Rigel II-H was designed with this in mind, which is why it’s detachable, has multiple lighting modes, and features thermal protection throttling (TPT) to prevent overheating and extend the life of your light. “

“Opt for Magne-Tech’s Magnetic Belt Clip for an everyday carry option, use Magne-Tech’s Magnetic Wall Mount to mount your new Rigel II on your car, home, RV, longboard, or anywhere with a flat surface, or get an additional Rigel II at our lowest Kickstarter price.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the magnetic helmet light, jump over to the official RIGEL II-H crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

