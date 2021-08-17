Ford Bronco Riptide concept shows available accessories

Ford has revealed the 2021 Bronco Riptide custom vehicle. The vehicle was designed to enjoy the outdoor coastal environment of the West Coast and highlight a bunch of available accessories for the new Bronco. Ford says Bronco Riptide was designed for outdoor adventures with the roof off and doors removed.

On the concept, the doors were replaced with available tubular doors and on the roof is a surfboard rack for those who enjoy getting in the water. The exterior is Velocity Blue with Marine-gray vinyl trim seats in Black Onyx and Dark Space Gray.

Riptide also has a rubberized washout floor making it easier to clean after a day at the beach. Riptide is based on the 2021 Bronco four-door with Sasquatch Package. It has 35-inch mud-terrain tires with 17-inch factory wheels that are fitted with the optional Ford Performance beadlock rings. Power for the concept is from a standard 2.7-liter EcoBoost with 10-speed automatic transmission.

