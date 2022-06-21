Mini super bright EDC flashlight

The engineers at WUBEN have created a new super bright mini EDC flashlight which is capable of producing up to 1,100 Lumens. The small flashlight is equipped with a USB fast charging port and technology and is constructed from aluminum and titanium, featuring a magnetic base and multiple lighting modes. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 600 backers with still 25 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $42 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“A light source is important whenever the darkness befalls. We need light to help us in various situations to avoid looking in the dark. As a manufacturer committed to EDC flashlights for decades, our R&D and marketing team noticed the lack of subtle balance between size and performance regarding flashlights. Existing options on the market are either bright but bulky, or small but underperformed. With perfection in mind, we set out to create our own. Bringing you a robust yet compact flashlight with premium quality is our mission, shining out of darkness is our commitment to us. Now, Meet X-0 Knight!”

With the assumption that the X-0 Knight crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the X-0 Knight EDC flashlight project watch the promotional video below.

“X-0 Knight is a bright, compact, unique and durable EDC flashlight for diverse lighting needs. It helps you navigate the dark and be more aware of your surroundings, which means you’ll never be caught in the dark again. X-0 Knight is the most powerful micro flashlight you can find on the market. Delivers up to 1,100 Lumens of light in its minimal form, X-0 Knight is comparable to a tactical flashlight, it allows you to confidently make your way through the dark.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the EDC flashlight , jump over to the official X-0 Knight crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

