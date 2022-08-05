Hunt Mini rechargeable mini EDC flashlight

If you are searching for an EDC flashlight it might be worth your while checking out the Hunt Mini rechargeable mini light launched by Kickstarter this month. Offering three different LED color options the small compact yet rugged EDC flashlight features fast charging technology enabling it to go from flat to full in just 60 minutes. Equipped with the ternary lithium battery, the titanium flashlight provides longer battery life and faster charging thanks to the inclusion of a USB-C port.

EDC flashlight color options

– White–20 / 120 lumens – By using industry-leading emitters, CREE XP-G3 LED, this tiny flashlight provides incredible brightness up to 120 lumens. Light up everything and take it anywhere.

– UV 395nm–1W / 2W – The Explorer is a compact EDC UV light that’s perfect for verifying currency and ID, or protecting yourself with germ and ﬂuid detection. Stay safe, and uncover a hidden world.

– Red–18 / 80 lumens – The Survivor is designed to help you operate stealthily in the dark. Soft red lighting allows the human eye to keep your pupils dilated, retaining and boosting your ability to see in low light conditions. Perfect for stargazing, navigation, and reading at night.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $46 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“HUNT MINI is a brilliant ﬂashlight and EDC companion in one. But where we’ve really upped the game is with the light options you now have available. With HUNT MINI we wanted to create something that took the idea of the everyday carry ﬂashlight to the next level. HUNT MINI is designed to make your everyday life easier. With a powerful rechargeable ﬂashlight on one end, and a mini pry bar on the other, this is an essential keyring tool that’s always there for you when you need it, and won’t get in the way when you don’t.”

With the assumption that the Hunt Mini crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Hunt Mini rechargeable mini EDC flashlight project view the promotional video below.

“Crafted from premium quality titanium, the keychain design allows you to attach your ﬂashlight to almost anything. Keys, zippers, backpacks, and more, you’ll always have it on hand to light your way. HUNT MINI enables you to perform those everyday tasks that would normally have you rummaging around in the bottom of your toolbox. Whether you want to eliminate the need for carrying a full-size tool, or you just want to maintain a low pocket proﬁle, HUNT MINI has you covered.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the rechargeable mini EDC flashlight, jump over to the official Hunt Mini crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

