YSMART LED mini flashlight is super bright, lighweight

YSMART is a lightweight LED mini flashlight available in a variety of different materials including copper or titanium and has been specifically designed to be an everyday carry (EDC) flashlight you can keep on your keychain or zipper pull. Thanks to over 800 backers the project has blasted past $65,000 with still 31 days remaining. Offering an ultralightweight yet super bright LED mini flashlight to help out in those awkward moments you may not have your smart phone handy or its battery is depleted. YSMART have completed five successful Kickstarter’s to date and have now created a small flashlight with an instant on off button with 100 lumens at your disposal.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates). If the YSMART campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the YSMART mini flashlight project review the promotional video below.

“We believe we made the best keychain flashlight. It’s everything we ever wanted a Micro flashlight to be. We think you will feel the same. The “Pop-to-Light” solution provides an extremely convenient, easy, fast way to use when you need powerful light in a hurry. The upgraded version is smallest, lightest, brightest, more durable, and most convenient.”

“Never worry about accidentally disconnecting your YSMART Bullet. Featuring a powerful magnet with 2.5kg/4.8lb of pulling force, you can place it anywhere without worrying about it falling off. Extending the light’s functionality, the magnet can be attached to metal surfaces for hands-free.”

“We wanted to do better than the already-stunning original YSMART 2.0, so we upgraded our equipment to feature a state-of-the-art SUPER THIN SMD LED module, which offers maximum output for minimum energy consumption.”

Source : Kickstarter

