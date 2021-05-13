NOMEDC thermometer from $34 (final days)

If you’re in the market for a every day carry (EDC) pocket thermometer, you may be interested in the NOMEDC, currently available to back via Kickstarter. Designed to be the world smallest EDC thermometer, the NOMEDC has been designed for best portability and ease-of-use, say its developers. Providing you with a lightweight rechargeable EDC thermometer equipped with a sensor sensitive enough to m easure temperature immediately and accurately from at least 5 cm away. The sensors cover is magnetic and a the integrated battery can provide up to 5 months of use from a single charge.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $34 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the NOMEDC campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the NOMEDC EDC thermometer project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the EDC thermometer, jump over to the official NOMEDC crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

