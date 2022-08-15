Darkfade USB-C rechargeable EDC flashlight

Darkfade is a new take on the traditional flashlight provides a number of useful features such as USB-C charging easily adjustable brightness and more. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1,500 backers with still 25 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $132 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We have chosen the best LED we could put our hands on (from SAMSUNG) but we didn’t stop there. We designed a lens that’s actually 200 microlenses together. This makes the smoothest light imaginable. Other flashlights, to be able to state on the box how far the light goes, use an old dirty trick of focusing the beam light right in the center. This allows them to write that the beam of lights goes incredibly far. What they don’t tell you is that it is absolutely horrible.”

Darkfade EDC flashlight

Assuming that the Darkfade funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Darkfade flashlight project review the promotional video below.

“Having a super bright center beam is not only annoying to look at but it’s also incredibly useless! We opted for having the closest to perfect beam that’s always usable and a pleasure to look at. No strange artifacts and the beam is smooth and nice from side to side. Our goal isn’t to just turn the light on, is to turn the darkness off!”

“The charger is IN THE DARKFADE. Yes, it’s a lot more expensive to produce this way but you can charge it with virtually any USB-C cable! The same cable and charger you already charge your phone with (hi Apple, we love you, but…).So finding a way to charge or keep charged your DARKFADE can be done anywhere you want. The battery is low but you didn’t quite finish. Easy you think, I just plug it in and use it wired like the good old times!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the flashlight, jump over to the official Darkfade crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

