Targus USB-C Docking Monitor with 100W PD and dual display support

Targus has introduced a new USB-C Docking Monitor in the form of the DM4240PUSZ capable of providing 100W Power Delivery and featuring a 1080p HD LCD display via HDMI or DisplayPort. Priced at $450 the display features two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an ethernet port, and audio in/out port.

A secondary monitor has also been made available by Targus priced at $250 and features a HDMI 1.4 video port, DisplayPort 1.2 port, VGA port, and audio out port. It also comes equipped with a cable management clip, DC power cable, and DP daisy chain cable. Making it the perfect companion to the Docking Monitor and offering the ability to use two screens directly from your laptop or desktop computer.

USB-C Docking Monitor

“With 100 W power delivery for the host device and a comfortable viewing design, the 24-inch USB-C Docking Monitor with 100 W Power Delivery is the ultimate docking solution to stay connected, powered, and productive. Its built-in speakers, two microphones, and a 2M Pixel webcam, eliminate messy wires and extra gadgets to save valuable desktop real estate. Use it to plug in other essential workspace peripherals like a mouse, keyboard, or external hard drive into one of its two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an ethernet port, and audio in/out port.”

“To enable a dual-display set-up, add the 24-inch Secondary Monitor (sold separately) by connecting to the primary monitor using the DC Power Cable and DP Cable – sufficient to power both monitors, plus your laptop. This combination will help you to be more productive, without the clutter. Its comfortable viewing design and high-resolution graphics make it the perfect addition to your workspace.”

Source : Targus

