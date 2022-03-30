Focus One super bright 5,000 lumens bike light hits Kickstarter

Cyclists may be interested in a new super bright 5,000 lumen bike light created by the design team at BYB Tech. Launched via Kickstarter this week the light can be controlled either using a hidden button on your handlebars or wirelessly and features a high beam flash alerting other road users of your presence. “No other light on the market can match this much power in such a small and lightweight device” explain the creators behind the Focus One bike light.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $144 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Super bright bike light

“We believe that bicycles deserve to be more visible on any road. Distracted car drivers, traffic, and low-lit roads prevent you from fully enjoying your ride. Feeling safe is your #1 priority. Cars, motorbikes and mopeds all have multiple safety devices to signal their presence. Bicycles lack the most important one: high-beam headlights that can be triggered on command. Focus is the first ultraportable high-beam light for your bicycle. It’s as powerful and it works exactly like your car’s headlamps.”

With the assumption that the Focus One crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Focus One bike light project play the promotional video below.

“Focus is extremely powerful, instant-on and visible in full daylight. All in a package so small of just 66 x 41 x 16 mm (2.6 x 1.6 x 0.6 in.) and lightweight, weighing a mere 49 grams (yes, you heard it right!). It’s full of smart sensors and the battery is derived from racing-drones technology. It lasts more than 500 high-beam flashes (@ max power) and more than 20 hours on a single charge, which happens in just 15 minutes! It doesn’t matter if you are commuting, training, racing or just strolling around: Focus is the ultimate lighting and safety device for your bicycle rides! “

“A hidden button in your handlebar, both wired or wireless, is used to trigger a high-beam flash at your command. You can signal (and prevent) a dangerous situation or improve your road visibility at your fingertip command. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the bike light, jump over to the official Focus One crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

