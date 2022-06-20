Fend folding bicycle light helmet

Bicycle helmets although necessary can be bulky and hard to carry when not cycling. The Fend Super has been designed to not only provide a small form factor cycling helmet but also extra illumination to make sure you are seen on the road.

Cyclists looking for a folding bicycle light helmet may be interested in the unique design which folds to 50% of its full size and includes both front and rear lights. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project was funded ingest four hours and has already passed its required pledge goal thanks to over 600 backers with still 53 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $69 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

” Ultra-portable and ultra-compact, FEND SUPER folds by 50% in size to easily store comfortably in any bag or backpack. Keep your hands free when you’re not riding and your head safe when you are. FEND SUPER is designed to meet US CPSC and European EN1078 safety standards for bicycles, skateboards, and e-bikes/scooters under 20mph. Not to mention, it’s built with a durable ABS shell, high impact absorbing EPS core, and a durable matte finish. “

If the Fend Super campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Fend Super folding bicycle light helmet project view the promotional video below.

Folding bicycle light helmet

” We are using the same patented technology as found in our current FEND One helmet which is safety certified by SGS Labs, the world’s leading testing, inspection, and certification company.Our waterproof lights allow for 360-degree visibility up to 800 meters away so you can ride safely no matter the hour. The removable lights offer 3 flash settings for you to be seen by motorists for safe nighttime riding. “

“Our team spent years developing a helmet that is not only convenient but also incredibly safe. FEND SUPER is designed to exceed US CPSC and European EN1078 safety standards for bicycles, skateboards, and e-bikes/scooters under 20mph. “

Source : Kickstarter

