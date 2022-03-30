Pinhole Pro Max pinhole lens offer 6 apertures & 18-36 mm variable focal length

Photographers looking for a new way to add extra creativity to their photographs may be interested in the Pinhole Pro Max. The Pinhole Pro Max is the first pinhole lens to offer six different apertures and 18 to 36 mm variable focal length. Marketed as the worlds most advanced pinhole lens it is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 300 backers were still 42 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $219 or £168 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 49% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Advanced pinhole lens

“Since the success of the former three members of the Pinhole Pro Family, our backers and customers have been asking us to release a version of our professional pinhole lens with different aperture sizes and variable focal lengths. And that’s exactly what we’re doing right now! Pinhole Pro Max lens provides an unmatched ability to recreate the aesthetic of old photos and videos with your digital camera. Cycle through the six different apertures — from f/36 to f/233 — and variable focal lengths to achieve the bloomy, soft, and sharp pinhole visuals that stand out from the rest.”

With the assumption that the Pinhole Pro Max crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Pinhole Pro Max pinhole lens project checkout the promotional video below.

“Pinhole Pro Max is the culmination of everything we’ve learned about pinhole photography —combining a decade of advanced pinhole innovations into the most high-end pinhole lens ever. It’s designed for those of you who enjoy experimenting and have a unique understanding of the world. By adjusting the right focal length for each aperture, you can effortlessly get sharper images with a beautiful lo-fi and bokeh effect, whether you are shooting in a studio or outside.”

“Housing 6 different aperture sizes, Pinhole Pro Max allows you to have more creative control over the images that you capture. Its 0.15 to 0.5 mm precision pinhole aperture is made with micrometer accuracy. Add 6 different apertures to a variable focal length adjustment design, and you have THE most high-end pinhole photography and video device in the world.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the pinhole lens, jump over to the official Pinhole Pro Max crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals