iOS 15.5 speed test (Video)

The new iOS 15.5 software update is now available to download, it comes with some minor new features and a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

We have already seen some videos of the software in action and now we get to find out if there are any speed improvements in this new update.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests out the new iOS 15.5 software update on a range of iPhones to see if there are any speed improvements

As we can see from the video the tests are run on the iPhones SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13.

As we can see from the video, there are no major speed improvements in the new iOS 15.5 software over the previous iOS 15.4.1 release. This appears to be the same for both bootup times and for the range of apps.

The new iOS 15.5 software update is now available to download, you can install the update by going to Settings > general > Software update..

Apple will be unveiling their iOS 16 software update at their Worldwide Developer Conference next month, we are hoping that this software may bring some speed improvements to the iPhone.

