Apple releases iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5

Apple has released iOS 15.5 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.5 for the iPad, both updates come with a range of bug fixes, performance improvements, and also some new features.

The update was released slightly earlier than expected as we were not expecting it to be released until either Tuesday or Wednesday.

The iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 updates include some changes to Apple Cash and Apple Podcasts, you can see the full release notes for the update below.

iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 software updates are now available to download, you can install them by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device. As soon as we get some more information on what other changes are included in these software updates, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Sebastian Bednarek

