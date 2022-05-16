More details on iOS 15.5

Last week Apple released iOS 15.5 Release Candidate, this is basically the final developer version of the software.

This should be the version that Apple releases to everyone, assuming that there are no issues with the Release Candidate.

We have already seen a number of different videos of the software and now we have another one. This one is from Zollotech and we get to find out more details about what is coming in iOS 15.5.

There are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this software update, there is also a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Here are the release notes for this software update:

iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

– Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

– Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

– Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 15.5 software update sometime this week, we are also expecting iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, macOS Monterey 12.4 and tvOS 15.5.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

