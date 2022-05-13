iOS 15.5 RC in action again (Video)

The new iOS 15.5 RC has been released to developers, it was released along with iPadOS 15.5 RC, tvOS 15.5 RC, watchOS 8.6 RC, and macOS Monterey 12.4 RC.

These are basically the final beta versions of the software, if there are no issues found in these Release Candidates, then this should be the version that we all get.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 15.5 RC in action, and now we have another one, this one is from Brandon Butch and it gives us another look on what is coming to the iPhone with this update.

Here are the release notes for iOS 15.5 which explains what changes are coming to the iPhone in this update.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 15.5 software update sometime next week, as soon as we get some details on the exact release date for the update, we will let you know.

iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

– Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

– Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

– Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals