What’s new in iOS 15.5 RC (Video)

Apple has released the Release Candidate versions of its latest software, which includes iOS 15.5 RC, iPadOS 15.5 RC, watchOS 8.6 RC, and macOS Monterey 12.4 RC.

The new Release Candidate versions of Apple’s software are basically the final beta versions for developers and public beta testers. These should be the versions released to everyone, assuming that there are no issues with the software, this is the same software that we may see next week.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS 15.5 RC, let’s find out what changes are coming to the iPhone with this release.

As we can see from the video there are some minor changes coming to the iPhone with the release of iOS 15.5. You can see the release notes for the update below.

iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

– Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

– Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

– Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

We are expecting iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 macOS Monterey 12.4 and watchOS 8.6 to be released sometime next week.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

