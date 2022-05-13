Apple releases iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 Release Candidate

Apple has released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 Release Candidates to both developers and also to public beta testers. The release comes a week after the fourth beta.

The Release Candidates are basically the final beta versions of the software before the final release to everyone. Assuming there are no issues with this release then this should be the version that is released.

Here are the release notes for the new iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 Release Candidate:

iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

– Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

– Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

– Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

As we can see from the release notes there are some minor changes coming to the iPhone and the iPad with this new release.

The new iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 RC are now available for developers and public beta testers to try out, you can find out more information at the link below. We are expecting the final versions of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to land next week.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Arnel Hasanovic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals