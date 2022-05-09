More details on iOS 15.5 beta 4 (Video)

Last week Apple released the new iOS 15.5 beta 4 software, we have already seen a couple of videos of the new beta and now we have another one.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us another look at the new iOS 15.5 beta 5 software and the changes that are coming to the iPhone with this release.

As we saw from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the release of the iOS 15.5 software update. This will also include a range of performance improvements and bug fixes for the iPhone.

We are expecting the final version of iOS 15.5 to be released sometime this month, as this is the fourth beta release, we are expecting at least one more beta and then the Release Candidate before the final versions land.

It should be released before the end of May as Apple is looking to release all of the latest software updates before its Worldwide Developer Conference which starts on the 6th of June.

As well as iOS 15.5 we can also expect Apple to release iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5, and a new update for macOS. The iOS 15.5 beta 4 software is available for developers and public beta testers to try out.

As soon as we get some information on exactly when these software updates will land we will let you know. Apple is expected to release a new beta of iOS 15.5 this week, probably tomorrow.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

