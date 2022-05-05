iOS 15.5 beta 4 in action (Video)

Apple released iOS 15.5 beta 4 for the iPhone earlier this week. They also released iPadOS 15.5 beta 4 for the iPad, watchOS 8.6 beta 4 for the Apple Watch, and a new beta of macOS 12.4 Monterey for the Mac.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 15.4 beta 4 software and now we have another one. This one is from Brandon Butch and it gives us another look at the latest beta release.

As we can see from the video there is a range of minor new features in this new beta of Apple’s iOS 15.5 software. The release also comes with a range of bug fixes and also some performance improvements for the iPhone.

Apple is expected to release the new iOS 15.5 software update sometime this month. We are expecting at least one more beta, maybe two before the final version of the software is released.

It should be released sometime before the end of May, Apple is looking to release these updates before their 2022 Worldwide Developer Conference which takes place next month. WWDC takes place between the 6th and 10th of June and Apple will unveil their new iOS 16 software, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and a new version of macOS at this event.

As soon as we get some details on when the new iOS 15.5 software update and the other updates will land, we will let you know. The new iOS 15.5 beta 4 is now available for developers to download.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

