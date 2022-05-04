What’s new in iOS 15.5 beta 4 (Video)

Apple has released a number of new betas this week. This has included iOS 15.5 beta 4 for the iPhone, watchOS 8.6 beta 4 for the Apple Watch, iPadOS 15.5 beta 4 for the iPad, and a new beta of macOS.

Now we get to find out more information about the new iOS 15.5 beta 4, as we have a new video from Zollotech. The video gives us a look at the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 15.5 and we get to find out what is new in this release.

As we can see from the video the new iOS 15.5 beta 4 comes with a range of new features, it also includes a new modem update which is designed to improve cellular connectivity and performance. This is the same modem that was released in the last beta.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 15.5 software update sometime this month, we are expecting it to land sometime in the next few weeks.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the update will be released, we will let you know, there will also be a range of other updates at the same time.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

