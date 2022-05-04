Apple releases iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 4

Apple has released iPadOS 15.5 beta 4 for the iPad and iOS 15.5 beta 4 for the iPhone, the new beta comes a week after the previous release.

The new betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 have been released to developers, we are also expecting Apple to release some public betas of the software this week.

These new betas include a range of bug fixes and also performance improvements for the iPhone and the iPad. There do not appear to be any major new features in this release, we may have some more information on this later on.

Apple is expected to release the final versions of iPadOS 15.5 and iOS 15.5 sometime this month, we are expecting them to land before Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference which takes place in early June.

The new iOS 15.5 beta 4 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 4 are now available for developers to try out, you can find out more information about these betas at the link below. As soon as we get some details on when the final versions of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 will land, we will let you know. We should have at least one more beta, maybe two before the final versions of the software is released to everyone.

